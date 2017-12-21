Central golfers snatch cup back from coastal golfers in Senior Open Championship

Gerd Vogel, Bennie Venter and George Vink are the top three golfers in last week’s Senior Open Championship played over two days at Rossmund Golf Course outside Swakopmund.

Vogel took home the gold with a 76 stableford score with Venter and Vink both scoring 73.

This year 39 golfers took part in the competition with players coming from various inland golf clubs and from the coast. Players competed both individually and on a team basis for the Central versus Coastal trophy. This was the first championship in three where the central players managed to take back the cup from the coastal players. In the two previous tournaments, one at Rossmund and the next in Windhoek, the coastal players were victorious.

Coastal golfer and tournament organiser, Tienie van Rensburg said “It was a very good turnout from both the coastal and the central branches. But this year central was the better team on the course. They won with a final score of 844 points versus the 820 points of the coastal golfers.”

Pictured at the prize ceremony of last week’s Senior Open Golf Championship at Rossmund, from the left, Tim Botha, a coastal player, Sanet de Waal of Bank Windhoek, the main sponsor, Gerd Vogel, the individual winner, and Tienie van Rensburg, also a coastal player and co-organiser with Botha.