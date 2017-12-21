NAMFISA directs medical aid funds to stop offering gym rebates immediately

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) said medical aid funds are, with immediate effect, not permitted to offer gym rebates and other wellness programmes which are in contravention of Section 1 of the Medical Aid Funds Act.

This comes after an Appeal was filled with the NAMFISA Appeal Board on 9 August, against the decision of the Registrar of Medical Aid Funds to allow for the phasing out of gym rebates and other wellness programmes by 31 December 2018.

“The NAMFISA Appeal Board, is an independent body and can by law confirm, set aside, or vary any decision taken by the Registrar of the Funds. Funds were invited to oppose the Appeal, however none of the Funds elected to oppose the appeal,” a statement released said.

With this directive given, the Registrar requires that all funds give effect to the NAMFISA Appeal Board order.

NAMFISA’s Spokesperson Victoria Muranda added that although NAMFISA supports the services offered by fitness centres and deems it a necessity to members of the public in the fulfilment of their health lifestyles and in the prevention of certain health conditions, NAMFISA, through the Registrar of the Funds, “is compelled by statute to rectify any malpractice which is in contravention of the applicable administered laws.”