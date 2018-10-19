Brave Warriors victories give nation hope – Coach

NFA – The Brave Warriors 1-0 win over Mozambique this week gave local fans the much-needed hope of making it to the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Namibia’s next hurdle will be against Guinea Bissau next month.

After guiding his side to an unprecedented second win over Mozambique in four days and take their Group K tally to seven points, Coach Ricardo Mannetti reckons the AFCON participation is in sight.

“The fans came here with hope and they left with so much hope after this victory.

We have not qualified yet but we started the weekend at the bottom of the group and now we are second and three points away from our ten point’s target. AFCON 2019 is just over the hill and we can smell it,” said Mannetti.

The football mentor added that although qualification will not be guaranteed if they win their final home game against Group leader Guinea Bissau, he is hoping and planning for a victory and possible qualification on that day.

“We will be at home and after the Tuesday night feeling of awesomeness and appreciation, can you imagine if we win that day and qualify at home depending on the other game’s outcome. It will be incredible”, explained Mannetti.

Mannetti called out his critics to smell the coffee and embrace the project of AFCON 2019, as he has still not given up on it despite the adversaty he faces.

“Namibia is now a force to reckon with on the continent. We won Cosafa in 2015 and then the Plate in 2016, qualified for the CHAN finals in 2018, and went all the way to the quarterfinals without a league in session and now we are a win away from making it to AFCON 2019 without a league.”

“We have proven ourselves and the players have given their all. Even some players that were on the sidelines have joined the project and are making significant contributions. These players makes me a good coach and I’m proud to say I have a team with depth,” he said.

The next match day will see Namibia host Guinea Bissau and Mozambique play Zambia from 12 to 20 November before the final match day in March 2019. The group winner and the runner-up will qualify for the 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon from 15 June to 13 July 2019.