Local initiative to empower youth launched

The Your Turn Move Foundation recently launched its “Youth Turn” Project and the White Nossob Runners Club in Witvlei.

The Your Turn Move Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering the youth of Namibia, recently celebrated a momentous occasion with the launch of the “Youth Turn” Project and hosted an insightful career exhibition and information-sharing session with key institutions such as the Namibia Training Authority, Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund, TK Institute Vocational Training Centre, Christian Family Centre, and the National Youth Council.

The event was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Letshego Bank Namibia.

The event was further graced by the presence of honorable Minister Christine //Hoebes, who emphasized the importance of youth development and in shaping future leaders in all sectors and urged the youth to work together to build the “Namibian House,” through fostering unity and prosperity for the community and the nation.

One of the highlights of the day was the mesmerizing performance by the Nossob Combined School choir, who captivated the audience with their beautiful songs. The event also featured engaging activities, including canvas paintings, glass bottle artwork, tyre paintings, and wire sculpturing. This allowed the young participants to showcase their artistic talents and creativity.

The launch of The White Nossob Runners Club and the “Youth Turn” Project represents a significant step forward in the Foundation’s mission to empower and provide opportunities to the Namibian youth through creating opportunities for growth, education, and personal development.

The Foundation meanwhile extended its heartfelt gratitude to Letshego Bank Namibia and all participating institutions for their invaluable support in making this event a resounding success.