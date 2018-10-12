Sustainable Development Goals to be introduced to youth in the North

By Natasha Jacha

The National Youth Council together with the Hanns Seidel Foundation, the European Union, Progress Namibia, AIESEC Namibia, the Internet Society Namibia Chapter and the Embassy of Germany will be host a Youth Conference under the theme: “Youth for Global Goals (Y4GG)”on 17 October in Ongwediva, UNAM Engineering Campus and a Business Breakfast Networking Event on 18 October in at the Protea Hotel, in Ondangwa.

The aim of the conference under the theme is to introduce the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to approximately 150 youth in the north of the country.

The EU Press and Information Officer, Susan-Marie Lewis this week in a statement said the importance of the Youth in achieving the 2030 Agenda is undeniable, but currently, only about 45% of young people know what the SDGs are (source: Youth Speak insights 2016).

“The Youth 4 Global Goals (Y4GG) is an initiative that aims to activate the youth to contribute towards the achievement of the SDGs and this will happen in three stages: Awareness, Understanding and Action,” she added.

Furthermore the conference aims to create an environment where people from diverse backgrounds, age groups and expertise can cross-pollinate ideas and gain new perspectives to create actionable outcomes in order to move forward.

The Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Hon Erastus Uutoni, Clemens Kashuupulwa, Governor of Oshana Region, Damian E Egumbo, CEO Ongwediva Town Council, Mandela Kapere, Executive Chairperson National Youth Council of Namibia, Dr Clemens von Doderer, Head of Country Office Hanns- Seidel Foundation and Gerlinde Sauer, Councillor for Development Cooperation, German Embassy will be among the dignitaries who will be in attendance.