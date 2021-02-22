Keeping the coast connected to satellite-TV technology

MultiChoice Namibia agent, Jose DeBrito, has for the past 10 years helped connect MultiChoice customers in Walvis Bay and Swakopmund, to the very latest in satellite-TV technology.

Jose has always been interested in technology, and in 1998 opened the first store of his tech business, Supatronix, in Sam Nujoma Avenue, Walvis Bay. Around the same time, one of Namibia’s biggest local telecoms operator launched, and Jose kickstarted his business by specialising in mobile phones.

It was in 2010, just as the FIFA World Cup was coming to Africa for the first time, that Jose realised the power of satellite technology to connect Namibians to the rest of the world and more specifically, all the action of the 2010 soccer world cup.

He diversified his business to include DStv products, and soon was handling dozens of DStv installations each week. It became apparent Jose needed help, and he employed a team to assist in servicing MultiChoice Namibia’s growing local customer base.

Today, Jose runs two Supatronix stores selling cell phones, mobile accessories, digital cameras, car radios, TVs and of course, his bestsellers, the full range of DStv products and services. He employs 22 people through the two stores, helping customers along the entire length of the central coast region.

“MultiChoice Namibia is one of the biggest contributors to the wellbeing of my family, and the families of all 22 of my employees,” explained Jose, a father of two. “We are so grateful to have this opportunity to work with MultiChoice, a leading ICT player in Namibia, because we see ourselves as so much more than just an electronics store. We believe we are playing an active role in helping Namibians keep abreast of the latest developments in technology, and MultiChoice is helping us achieve that.”

Outside of his stores, Jose is a familiar face at local golf courses and squash and volleyball courts where he plays sport, as well as at sports events where he often sponsors tournaments and prizes for the sportsmen and women of his local community.