German government invests N$700 million to support local sustainable and inclusive development

The Director General of the National Planning Commission, Hon Obeth Kandjoze and Ellen Gölz, the Chargé d’Affaires in the German Embassy recently signed two binding agreements to support Namibia’s sustainable and inclusive development.

The agreements valued at N$700 million will focus on governance, climate change, biodiversity, agriculture, food security and urban development.

According to the agreement, Germany will provide Euro9 million to continue technical cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism implemented by the GIZ, with an additional Euro5 million in grants provided to UNAM’s Department of Wildlife Management and Ecotourism.

To continue the ongoing cooperation between the GIZ and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, new funds of Euro8.3 million will be provided to increase the competitiveness of Namibian agriculture while at the same time improving food security and climate resilience.

Furthermore to address the urgent need for action in the informal urban settlements, Germany also committed Euro5 million for technical cooperation for sustainable and inclusive urban development as well as Euro6 million for financial cooperation (grants) for the promotion of urban infrastructure.

Under the agreements, Germany will also provide Euro2 million to support the integration of Agenda 2030 national priorities in the monitoring, planning and budgeting processes in Namibia.