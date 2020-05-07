Select Page

Cancer Association ready to assist their patients with urgent medical needs

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) this week announced that they have received their essential services permit. which means they can assist patients with urgent medical needs.

The patients can contact the Associations emergency numbers to place order of essential products, like adult diapers, stoma care, nutritional supplements in advance, CAN said in a statement.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association said that their head office will be open for the public on Tuesday and Thursday between 9:00 and 11:00 for collection and strict safety conditions will remain in place.

“We will continue to dispatch to patients in other regions of the country, but the clinic will remain closed, with cancer screening and treatment, for cervical cancer, will resume immediately after lockdown is lifted,” he explained.

Furthermore he said their interim homes will re-open on 5 May and strict safety and hygiene protocol will again be implemented and the Patient Financial Assistance for cancer patients is currently being processed and will be extended on 30 April as per normal.

Hansen, expressed gratitude to all who have made a donation to the CAN fund, enabling them to continue assisting cancer patients.

“We thank the community who have been diligently following the lockdown procedures and look forward to actively continue the fight against cancer when we open, for more information, contact our office at 061 237 740 or the listed emergency numbers,” he concluded.

 

