Namibia congratulates ‘Winnie’ on her appointment as Executive Director of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation this week congratulated Winifred ‘Winnie’ Karagwa Byanyima of Uganda, on her appointment as Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, following a rigorous and competitive selection process.

Byanyima takes over from Michel Sidibé, who has led the Programme for the past ten years, and who was appointed as Minister of Health and Social Affairs of Mali.

Byanyima brings a wealth of experience and commitment in harnessing the power of government, multilateral agencies, the private sector and civil society to end the HIV and AIDS crisis for communities around the world. She has been the Executive Director of Oxfam International for the past seven years. Prior to Oxfam, she served for seven years as the Director of Gender and Development at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“Namibia wish to also thank Gunilla Carlsson, Deputy Executive Director, who acted as interim Executive Director for her good leadership and stewardship demonstrated since Sidibe’s departure,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Namibia will continue to render its full cooperation to the Executive Director, and the UNAIDS Secretariat, in the strive to resolve and address the challenges of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, for the benefit of all affected people across the world, by ensuring that the goal of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030 is realized.

Meanwhile, the ministry also thanked and applauded Dr. Bernard Haufiku for having demonstrated his commitment and passion to serve the international community in the fight against one of the most devastating diseases of this generation.

Dr Haufiku was amongst the top three candidates presented to the UN Secretary General for consideration for this position.

“As a country, Namibia will continue to avail herself when called upon to serve the international community, and is ready to share our human capital, for the benefit of humanity,” the ministry concluded.