Chartered Accountant profession blooms with 44 new candidates passing final exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN) recently celebrated the results announcement of the firs local Namibian Assessment of Professional Competence examination.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Finance, Ericah Shafudah as guest of honour applauded all 86 candidates who wrote the local Chartered Accountancy exams in November 2019.

She told the Institute that it must continually strive to remain relevant, ensuring that local examinations are drafted in accordance with global standards and benchmarks.

The high standard of the local examination was clearly demonstrated in the results. Of 86 candidates who sat for the paper, only 44 passed.

The President of ICAN, Abel Akayombokwa said in order for the Namibian economy to prosper, professional accountants are needed who are able to analyse, interpret and understand the business environment form a Namibian perspective. “This qualification open doors to a vast range of exciting career opportunities in every sector of business and finance and the profession is highly recognised for its technical competence, professional standards and veracity, which is both relevant in Namibia and globally,” he added.

According to Akayombokwa, the journey of localisation is a big step to creating Namibian capacity and intellectual capital to combat economic lethargy and support the economy. “Recognition and credit must also be given to UNAM and NUST for the steady and consistent growth in the number of graduates over the last number of years who have qualified as Chartered Accountants,” he pointed out.

He said that this year 34% of the successful candidates are UNAM and NUST graduates, citing this as tangible proof that Namibian universities are committed to deliver graduates that achieve their professional qualifications.

Akayombakwa also mentioned the importance of demographics and transformation. “43% of the successful candidates in the examination are from a previously disadvantaged background and 47% are young women,” he said.