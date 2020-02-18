Select Page

Chartered Accountant profession blooms with 44 new candidates passing final exam

Feb 21, 2020

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN) recently celebrated the results announcement of the firs local Namibian Assessment of Professional Competence examination.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Finance, Ericah Shafudah as guest of honour applauded all 86 candidates who wrote the local Chartered Accountancy exams in November 2019.

She told the Institute that it must continually strive to remain relevant, ensuring that local examinations are drafted in accordance with global standards and benchmarks.

The high standard of the local examination was clearly demonstrated in the results. Of 86 candidates who sat for the paper, only 44 passed.

The President of ICAN, Abel Akayombokwa said in order for the Namibian economy to prosper, professional accountants are needed who are able to analyse, interpret and understand the business environment form a Namibian perspective. “This qualification open doors to a vast range of exciting career opportunities in every sector of business and finance and the profession is highly recognised for its technical competence, professional standards and veracity, which is both relevant in Namibia and globally,” he added.

According to Akayombokwa, the journey of localisation is a big step to creating Namibian capacity and intellectual capital to combat economic lethargy and support the economy. “Recognition and credit must also be given to UNAM and NUST for the steady and consistent growth in the number of graduates over the last number of years who have qualified as Chartered Accountants,” he pointed out.

He said that this year 34% of the successful candidates are UNAM and NUST graduates, citing this as tangible proof that Namibian universities are committed to deliver graduates that achieve their professional qualifications.

Akayombakwa also mentioned the importance of demographics and transformation. “43% of the successful candidates in the examination are from a previously disadvantaged background and 47% are young women,” he said.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Geingob fires Home Affairs and Sports Ministers

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 