Bank sponsored career expo to take place in May – 4000 learners expected to attend

The Nedbank Namibia Career Expo announced new dates for the planned event, which will now take place on 22 to 24 May at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort.

Nedbank Namibia is sponsoring this event to the amount of N$250,000.

“At Nedbank we are happy to be associated with the Namibia Careers Expo as it offers a unique and value-adding experience to all the learners,” said Gernot de Klerk, Head of Marketing and Communication at Nedbank. Organisers are expecting approximately 4000 learners to attend the 2019 Career Expo.

Buses will transport learners from various areas in and around Windhoek to the Expo. According to the bank, school learners will have an opportunity to view the different stands and speak to different companies and universities.

The Expo will also feature a Speakers’ Hall where industry leaders share their expertise about prospective careers and how the world of work might look like in the future.

“The banking industry is experiencing lightning fast digitisation and Nedbank is part of the current industrial revolution. We have a big surprise for the learners visiting the Expo as we will give them a glimpse of the future of banking. Watch this space,” said De Klerk.