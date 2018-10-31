Ministry of Labour awards Trustco Group

Trustco Group Holdings was awarded the prestigious accolade as one of the Top Designated Employers, amongst 809 registered organizations of Designated Employers and Training Institutions, complying with the Employment Services Act (Act No. 8 of 2011) in Namibia.

This award follows closely on the Gold Seal of Achievement Trustco Group received at the prestigious Deloitte ‘’Best Company To Work For ‘’ 2018 survey in Namibia.

At the breakfast meeting hosted in Windhoek by the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation last week, Trustco Group shared this accolade with well-respected corporate entities driving the Namibian economy successfully the past 28 years.

In his capacity as Deputy Minister, Tommy Nambahu, expressed his appreciation towards these carefully selected corporates setting an example for all employers to follow countrywide.

Receiving the award on behalf of Trustco Group Holdings was Neville Basson, Head of Corporate Communications, “We shall continue to be a beacon of progress and wealth creation in Namibia and to be the benchmark of corporate success, not just on our balance sheet, but equally in terms of compliance and towards what is expected as an employer of choice and best company to work for. Thank you to our capable team in making sure, as Trustconians, that the brand remains a force of pride for all Namibians!’’.

The following companies received the award alongside Trustco Group: Air Namibia, Nedbank Namibia, Namibia Breweries, Bank BIC, Debmarine Namibia, Namib Mills, Bank of Namibia, Swakopmund Uranium and Coca Cola Namibia Bottling Company.

Since its inception in 2013, the NIEIS has to date registered over 80,000 jobseekers, 809 organizations (Designated Employers and Training Institutions) and over 5000 jobseekers have been placed since then through this system.