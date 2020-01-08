Orano Mining announces internal restructuring move

As part of the ongoing Orano global group responsiveness to internal and external business dynamics, Orano Mining Namibia announced its internal restructuring within the top-level structure.

Hilifa Mbako steps down as Managing Director of Orano Mining Namibia with effect from 01 January and assume the new role of Executive Chairperson.

Hilifa has been with the company for ten years. This strategic move will enable him to focus on more visionary and external aspects of the business, positioning the company as a leader within the industry.

He continues to serve the Chamber of Mines as First Vice President and the Namibia Uranium Association as a Trustee and past President.

Tommie Gouws is appointed as the new Managing Director of Orano Mining Namibia. He is currently Financial Manager and has been with the company for the past 13 years. As part of his new role he will still oversee and be responsible for the Financial Department. Tommie is an accredited Charted Management Accountant (ACMA, CGMA) and currently pursues a development programme with University of London.

Orano thanked Hilifa for the years of dedication and commitment as MD, and we wish Tommie all the best in his new role. We look forward to continued growth as a team and a family, and we commit to support both Hilifa and Tommie in the challenges of their new roles.

Speaking at a function to mark the new leadership structure, Hilifa Mbako said,“All uranium market players have to prepare for the future and be ready when reactors’ demand will significantly increase by the beginning of the 2020’s. However, Orano’s involvement in Namibia continues beyond our sustained commitment to the Trekkopje project. The Erongo Desalination Plant is an important facility in meeting the region’s water needs. We continue to collaborate with NamWater on water supply to the Erongo region and are currently discussing a long-term supply agreement.

As part of our local integration policy, we maintain our financial support of millions to local populations in the Erongo region, particularly Spitzkoppe, Arandis, Swakopmund and Usakos through social and solidarity actions in the fields of education, health, sports and local economic development.

Despite a currently unfavourable uranium market context, Orano is indeed committed to pursuing its long-term partnership with Namibia.”