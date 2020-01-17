Private sector is the only interest group that can restore growth to the economy

“A recessionary environment, a reputation tarnished by corruption scandals, and unreasonable competition from foreign companies in Namibia, have a direct impact on doing business and the economic well-being of the local companies,” said Team Namibia’s Account Director, Bärbel Kirchner in her opening address for 2020.

“Team Namibia is here to fight for Namibian business. We need to ensure that our local businesses have better prospects. We need to have favourable conditions for all our businesses in all sectors of the economy. We need an environment that is conducive to attract investment, whether this is creating a very clear policy environment or preventing corruption,” she added.

“As indeed the current environment affects all businesses in Namibia, we want as many businesses as possible to join Team Namibia and be part of creating economic prosperity for our nation.

It is now up to Namibians to act quickly to restore the economy to a path of sustainable growth otherwise all the other noble goals of poverty eradication and prosperity for all will evaporate into thin air.

On behalf of Team Namibia, she said they are calling for deliberate and explicit regulation that protects Namibian businesses from unfair competition, in every sector of the economy.

“Despite recognising the increasing political desire to liberalise markets in line with aspirations of regional, continental and global economic integration, Team Namibia is of the opinion that liberalising Namibia’s economy at the cost of local businesses, does not free Namibian business, instead it confines the Namibian economy for other nations to keep.”

On the damage caused by corruption, she said “current developments in the fishing sector are of huge detriment to the local industry. The Fishrot Scandal and the allocation of right holders and quotas to businesses without adequate infrastructure is unlikely to be encouraging to local businesses that have invested hugely in this sector.’

“Team Namibia, an organisation financed by private sector membership fees, is calling on all businesses to join the organisation. This will not only ensure more resources to secure market access more effectively for businesses by creating the much-needed awareness, but it will also increase the impact of Team Namibia’s advocacy efforts to secure a better regulatory environment for Namibian businesses.”