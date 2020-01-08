NUDO rallies behind LPM in upcoming regional by-elections

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO) urged its members to vote for candidates of the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) in the regional council by-elections slated for 15 January.

NUDO’s Secretary General, Joseph Kauandenge, in a statement said political leaders should put the interests of their supporters above everything else, adding that voters face similar problems irrespective of their political affiliation.

“It is high time for opposition parties to join hands and leave behind the politics of egotism, self-righteousness and plain stupidity. We are, therefore, urging all our supporters to go out in numbers and go vote for the LPM candidates across all four constituencies,” Kauandenge said.

Regional council by-elections slated for 15 January are for the Gobabis, Keetmanshoop Urban, Khomasdal and Walvis Bay Urban constituencies.