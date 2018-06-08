Security forces trained on explosive ordnance disposal

U.S. Africa Command recently facilitated the training of 15 Namibian personnel in the disposal of explosive ordnances as part of the U.S. Government’s Humanitarian Mine Action (HMA) programme.

The training took place at the Namibia Defense Force (NDF) military base in Otavi and was provided to 10 members of the Namibian Defense Force (NDF) and 5 members of the Namibian Police (NAMPOL).

The programme provides humanitarian mine action assistance to countries suffering from the presence of persistent landmines, which maim and kill innocents, obstruct emergency assistance activities, hamper economic development, and impede free movement of citizens.

The training was facilitated by four U.S. Navy instructors with the main focus placed on detection, identification, and disposal of explosive remnants of war, to include landmines, grenades, rockets, and artillery shells.

Furthermore, medical training, including first-aid, self-aid, and buddy care, was also provided. Each participant received a Certificate of Completion for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Level 1 Course of Instruction.

The training is held twice a year and the next iteration is tentatively scheduled for 10 September through 5 October.

“We appreciate the hospitality of the Namibian Defense Force in hosting the U.S. Navy training team, and are honored to be a part of the enduring cooperation between U.S. Naval Forces Africa and the NDF and NAMPOL,” said Lieutenant William Greathouse, who was the team leader during the training.