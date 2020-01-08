Katamila out of Botswana World Cup Qualifier

NFA- The women Under- 20 side will have to do without the services of defensive midfielder Sharon Katamila who will miss this months’ Young Gladiators FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers matches against Botswana due to a knee injury.

The Young Warriors will host Botswana on Sunday, 19 January, 17h00 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium and the second leg in Botswana, still to be determined around end of January.

“Sharon will be a big miss surely but we have to move on and plan without her. We must keep in mind that we are playing against a strong team, Botswana is a stronger nation than Namibia, they consistently partake in CAF Youth competitions and have won several trophies a couple of times, and they have a stronger football nation compared to us and that might shift the game plan,” said Coach Mamie Kasaona, who remains optimistic..

Kasaona added that last year was a good year for them especially at COSAFA.

“The players proved that they are ready to play in the big leagues and that is why we decided to use most of the players we used for the 2019 COSAFA. The current squad is well balanced, there is a lot of strength and eagerness to learn and play and with that we can move mountains”, said the former Brave Gladiators Captain.

Entrance to the Sam Nujoma Stadium will be free and spectators are encouraged to come rally behind the girls.

The 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will be the 10th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the biennial international women’s youth football championship contested by the under-20 national teams of the member associations of FIFA, since its inception in 2002 as the FIFA U-19 Women’s World Championship (the age limit was raised from 19 to 20 in 2008).

It will be hosted by Costa Rica and Panama.