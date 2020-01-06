Australian uranium exploration and development company announces new CFO

Bannerman Resources Limited recently announced the appointment of Robert Orr as the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary with effect from 2 January, according to the SENS platform

Bannerman is an ASX and NSX listed exploration and development company with a 95% interest in the Etango Uranium Project in Namibia.

Orr is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years´ experience in public practice and commerce. He has worked extensively in the resources industry and has acted as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary for a number of ASX listed resources companies.

During his career Orr has acquired deep experience in corporate compliance and governance, the capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, project development, contract negotiation and mining

operations.

Orr replaces Rob Dalton, who has served as Company Secretary and Financial Controller for more than five years.