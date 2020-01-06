Kanyanga among the 39 referees selected for the 2020 African Nations Championship

Local assistant referee Mathew Kanyanga is among the 39 referees selected for the 2020 African Nations Championship, known as the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) referees preparatory course this month, according to the NFA website.

The CHAN finals will be the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship, a biennial football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) exclusively featuring players from the respective national championships. It will be hosted from 4 to 25 April 2020 in Cameroon.

And in the build up for the showpiece, CAF will be preparing match officials and Kanyanga is the only Namibian invited by CAF.

The course takes place from 27 to 31 January 2020 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Unlike the African Cup of Nations, the competing national teams must be composed of players playing in their domestic league. For example, an Cameroonian player is only eligible to play for the Cameroon national team if he is playing for a Cameroonian club.

The top two teams of each group advance to the quarter-finals. The Brave Warriors will be making thier second consecutive appearance at the Chan finals after coach Bobby Samaria guided the team selected from players without an active domestic season so far.

Traditionally a biennial January/February competition, it is slated for April 4 to 25 this year in three southern Cameroon cities, the capital, Yaounde, Douala and Limbe.