Local community helps local school to meet core objectives

The Elombe Football Club recently handed over an assortment of garden material to the Elombe Combined School, to help them meet their core objectives in areas of agriculture and entrepreneurship.

Furthermore the community will conduct a sports event scheduled to take place on 30 and 31 December. The event will host different sport codes, competing with each other and is sponsored at the tune of N$10,000.

Kandy Abner, a teacher at Elombe Combined School said the community of Elombe and beyond have been of paramount importance to them in terms of active engagement. “The community is trying by all means to assist the school in all key areas that challenge the effective functioning of the institution through sport development,” he added.

Aili Enkali, the Principal of Elombe Combined School welcomed the gesture from the community and urged them to continue doing so in the quest to promote good quality education. “The community is assured that every Namibian child receives the best quality education and training that will contribute to child development and effective delivery of quality education,” she emphasised.

She further stated that as teachers they are proud to serve in education, most importantly doing so in a community as Elombe that takes pride in working closely with the community, engaging and promoting the delivery of good quality education collectively. “It is a journey that we should embrace as progressive Namibians and schools should work collectively with communities as they are the most important stakeholders to success,” she added.

Selma Nangombe from Elombe Football Club said they strive to engage the institutions they help by assessing and establishing what challenges hamper their progress, so that these can be tackled in partnership with the community.

The organisers urged all active sports teams to take part in the sport event and all sports fanatics to come in numbers to support their teams.