Grain processing company continues to fight poverty – adds 47 charities to initiative

Namib Mills Free of Charge Initiative have added 47 charities this year, to give those in need of daily nutrition who do not have access to food on a daily basis.

The initiative mostly targets those vulnerable children, orphans, pensioners, HIV/AIDS sufferers and AIDS orphans.

Ashante Manetti, Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Stakeholder Officer at Namib Mills said the organisations that the initiative helps usually caters and looks after around 50 to 250 vulnerable children and elders.

The total reach of beneficiaries that are given food on a monthly basis approximately 36,000, she added.

“Namib Mills Free of Charge Initiative donations amount to 251 tons of basic food which includes, but is not limited to maize meal, pasta and rice, with a total retail value of over N$3.5 million Namibia dollars,” she said.

She explained that through the initiative Namib Mills and the employees work tirelessly to enrich the hearts of those who do not have access to basic food on a daily basis.

“Being a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to Namibia and we support the country’s fight against poverty alleviation and eradication,” she added.

Namib Mills have been supporting registered charity organisations throughout the country with basic foodstuff for the past 11 years.

Their key focus area is nutrition and access to basic foodstuff with the aim of building and nourishing healthy communities.