International reserves estimated to cover 4.3 months of imports of goods and services

The stock of international reserves remained almost unchanged at N$32.5 billion, compared to N$32.3 billion reported in the previous monetary policy statement, the central bank reported this week.

Governor Iipumbu Shiimi said this amount of international reserves is estimated to cover 4.3 months of imports of goods and services.

“At this level, the reserves are sufficient to protect the peg of the Namibia Dollar to the South African Rand and meet the country’s international financial obligations,” Shiimi said.