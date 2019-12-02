Select Page

International reserves estimated to cover 4.3 months of imports of goods and services

Posted by | Dec 4, 2019 |

International reserves estimated to cover 4.3 months of imports of goods and services

The stock of international reserves remained almost unchanged at N$32.5 billion, compared to N$32.3 billion reported in the previous monetary policy statement, the central bank reported this week.

Governor Iipumbu Shiimi said this amount of international reserves is estimated to cover 4.3 months of imports of goods and services.

“At this level, the reserves are sufficient to protect the peg of the Namibia Dollar to the South African Rand and meet the country’s international financial obligations,” Shiimi said.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Indingo-Crawford to slug it out live on NBC

Indingo-Crawford to slug it out live on NBC

16 August 2017

Finance Ministry extends grace period for default tax payers

Finance Ministry extends grace period for default tax payers

16 March 2018

Copper cables top criminals shopping lists

Copper cables top criminals shopping lists

16 February 2017

Telecomms students off to Japan

Telecomms students off to Japan

19 August 2016