Walvis Bay Port to welcome eight passenger liners – Tourists expected to boost port town

The MS Albatros Passenger Vessel, which departed Germany on 27 September, is scheduled to dock at the Port of Walvis Bay on 18 October.

This will be the first passenger vessel to call at the Port of Walvis Bay since late April this year.

The vessel opens up the pathway for six more passenger vessels namely; the Voyager, the Boudicca, the Bremen, the Katharine, the Queen Elizabeth, the Aidamira.

The MS Albatros is expected to return to the shores of Namibia before end of 2019.

The MS Albatros which has 8 passenger decks and a total of 420 cabins, is one of the smaller-sized World Cruise ships operating once a year on an ‘around the world’ itinerary to ports in Asia, Africa and Australia. Justina Evelinus Acting Executive: Commercial at the Port of Walvis Bay said the Port is geared and ready to receive 17 passenger vessels in the first quarter of 2020.

“The docking of passenger vessels are not only beneficial to Namport as the receiving entity, but also to the Town of Walvis Bay and more so to the economy as the successful hosting of international visitors is depended on the teamwork from all local stakeholders who receive the guests. The local stakeholders range from the transport sector, tourist attraction facilities, handcraft vendors as well as local shopping malls within the town of Walvis Bay,” Evelinus said.

Caption: Different passenger liners are scheduled to dock at the Walvis Bay Port