Road safety campaign ahead of the festive season launched

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA)recently launched the 2019/20 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign under the theme/tagline; #DoTheRightThingAndSaveLives”.

The main focus of the campaign is to save as many lives as possible by reducing the impact on the roads through increased road safety education and information campaign activities, law enforcement interventions and emergency response capacity emergency response capacity on B1 and B2 routes.

Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, MVA chief corporate affairs officer said the fund’s contributions toward the campaign include setting up temporal emergency medical response bases at Etunda, Farm Sukses and Farm Wilhelmstal in partnership with Namibia Defense Force and Namibia University of Science and Technology, with satellite bases at Arandis, Omuthiya and Mariental.

“Public passenger transport safety interventions in collaboration with public transport associations; first responder awareness simulations, as well as child car safety, are among the initiatives which will drive the Fund’s operations during this festive season,” she added.

Statistics recorded by the Fund indicate that the ratio of persons injured in motor vehicle crashes is 233 per 100,000 population, affecting mostly passengers, drivers and pedestrians.