‘Are you above the limit’ – NamPol gets breathalyzers from breweries

Posted by | Nov 28, 2019 |

Namibian Breweries Limited (NBL) recently handed over two state-of-the-art breathalyzer, worth N$200,000, to the Namibian Police (NamPol), in reaffirmation of their support of curbing road accidents in the country.

With the festive season around the corner the donation also aims to promote safer and responsible road usage.

Marco Wenk, Managing Director of NBL who handed over the donations said the donation is but a reassurance of their commitment to curbing road accidents and irresponsible alcohol consumption in the country. “We dedicate ourselves to promoting responsible road usage, and fighting inconsiderate and careless behaviour of driving while under the influence of alcohol,” he added.

Major-General Anne-Marie Nainda, Deputy Inspector-General for Administration said NBL the donations of these machines will have significant impact, in that these state of the art equipment transforms a one hour transaction of establishing actual alcohol levels to a five minute experience.

“It is a very accurate machine, which will contribute significantly to efficiency during our operations and we are extremely grateful for this donation and further reassure our relationship with NBL going forward and hope to strengthen the impact this relationship has on road safety in the country,” she said.

Caption: Back row (l-r)- Andreas Nelumbu, NamPol Commissioner, Patricia Hoeksema, Manager: Corporate Relations at O&L, Marco Wenk, Managing Director at NBL, Major-General Anne-Marie Nainda, Deputy Inspector-General for Administration at NamPol, Amalia Gawanas, Deputy Commissioner at NamPol, Joseph Shikongo, Commissioner at NamPol and Edwin Kanguatjivi, Deputy Commissioner at Nampol. Front row (l-r)-Horst Heimstadt, Self Regulating Alcohol Industry Coordinator and Josia Shikongo and Deputy Commissioner at NamPol.

 

