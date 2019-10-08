Forum to explore how development partners and other stakeholders can be better partners to the government commences

The National Planning Commission (NPC) together with the United Nations (UN) System in Namibia kicked off a development partners forum on Thursday in Windhoek.

United Nations Information Centre, spokesperson Welda Mouton in an issued statement said the forum provides an opportunity for stakeholders to explore ways to partner with the government of Namibia especially on emerging issues, National development plans and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

According to Mouton, this year’s forum will provide an opportunity to discuss some of the pertinent issues like; drought and relief programme; the outcome of the Economic Summit UN General Assembly and the 5th National Development Plans implementation progress.

The Forum will offer an opportunity to explore how development partners (be they local, regional and /or international) and other stakeholders can be better partners to the GRN and map out possible ways to tackle national development challenges, identified in the NDPs and other national planning frameworks.

Furthermore, it ensures effectiveness of development assistance in support of the government NDP’s, especially in line with new emerging issues that are not particularly limited to the Agenda 2030 and 2063, the war on poverty.