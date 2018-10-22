Select Page

US$4000 up for grabs – SADC Secretariat launch song competition

By Linda Machinga

The Southern African Development Community Secretariat launched a competition for a public outreach song on SADC, in efforts to enhance awareness and visibility of SADC’s objectives and common agenda.

The winning entry will receive a prize of US$4000.

The song is intended to promote regional integration on both domestic and external matters that affect the region, the common history and cultural heritage of the Southern African region, as well as portraying a positive overview of SADC.

The competition calls for submission of a song from both aspiring and established songwriters or musicians who are citizens of SADC.

The competition offers exposure and opportunity to artists to have their song played by mainstream radio and television stations across the globe and on multiple online platforms.

The deadline for submission of entries is 14 December, for more information about the competition can be accessed on the SADC website at: https://www.sadc.int/awards/outreach-song/

