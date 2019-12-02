Lusese Conservancy to develop flood relief centre

The Lusese Conservancy located in the Zambezi region received funding of over N$4.4 million from the Environmental Investment Fund for the development of a flood relief centre.

The project will benefit a total of 40 000 people and 11 villages in the flood plain for relief during a flood period. A total of 44 jobs will be created and 24 will be females.

According to the Environment Investment Fund, the materials for the structures will be locally sourced which ensures efficiency and effectiveness and contribution to the local economy as money used to procure materials will stay within the Namibian economy.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the centre held on 24 November was officiated by the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, who said urged the Conservancy to monitor the project implementation and ensure that its monitoring is embedded in the management directives.

“Integrated flood management as identified by the Lusese Conservancy will greatly aid in flood relief. The existing flood relief facilities are posing health and sanitation risks to the community. The infrastructure to be established at the Lusese village will be evidence of innovative and affordable interventions to address the climate change induced risks,” Shifeta said.

The minister further instructed the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia to exert efforts in mobilizing more financial resources for other regions so they too can benefit from these interventions.

The centre was officiated under the ‘Empower to Adapt project: Creating Climate-Change Resilient Livelihoods through the Community Based Natural Resource in Namibia project.

The Lusese Conservancy Project aims to strengthen adaptive capacity, and reduced exposure to climate risks of vulnerable communities, infrastructure, and the built environment in the Eastern floodplains of the Zambezi region.