Ohorongo helps charcoal supplier to buy side tipper for improved efficiency

In a novel form of financing, Ohorongo Cement announced it has financed a special delivery truck for one of its charcoal suppliers to grow the amount of energy the cement manufacturer obtains from alternative fuels for its kilns.

Carbo Namibia, the biggest charcoal supplier to Ohorongo was recently assisted to buy an eighty cubic metre side tipper to help increase the volume of charcoal supplied.

Ohorongo Cement uses approximately 14% so-called charcoal fines in its fuel mix for stoking the kilns. The other fuels are woodchips (almost 60%) and fuel derived from waste (28%). Charcoal fines are a granular by-product of the sifting process which all charcoal manufacturers use for grading their course charcoal chunks into specific classes of charcoal.

Namibian charcoal fines have been used for at least twenty years to fire kilns at several of South Africa’s major steel producers. It is a preferred alternative fuel for its high quality, easily reaching temperatures of up to 1500°C inside the kiln.

Ohorongo said it is always looking for innovative energy savings to minimize its carbon footprint, while supporting local entrepreneurs. As a result, Ohorongo approached local charcoal producers in the Otjozondjupa region for charcoal fines to utilize as alternative fuel.

Carbo Namibia is one of eight companies that supply charcoal fines to Ohorongo. It started as a small scale operation in 2005, growing in scope over the years to the point where it is now one of the biggest charcoal manufacturers. It started supplying charcoal fines to Ohorongo in 2016. To date it has supplied 11,000 tons to Ohorongo.

Ohorongo Cement said it operates one of the most environmentally friendly plants in the world, with minimum air, water and noise pollution. The cement factory is ISO 14001 certified. Replacing conventional fuels with alternative fuels such as wood chips, refuse derived fuel and charcoal fines, are part of the company’s corporate strategy.

Caption: Managing Director of Carbo Namibia, Hans Steyn (right) received the new 80 m3 side tipper from Ohorongo Cement’s Alternative Fuel Manager, Franscous Botha at the end of October this year.