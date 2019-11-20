Erongo Desalination Plant produces 50 billion litres of drinkable water

The Erongo Desalination Plant, located 35km north of Swakopmund, near the settlement of Wlotzkasbaken in the Namib Desert, has reached a production milestone, achieving a total of 50 billion litres of potable water produced since it started operating in 2010.

Originally built by Orano (then Areva Resources Namibia) to supply water to its Trekkopje Mine near Arandis, the desalination plant is now an important contributor to the overall supply of drinkable water delivery system managed by Namwater, providing approximately 75% of the overall drinking water for the town of Swakopmund as well as the nearby uranium mines and other industries.

Being the largest reverse osmosis seawater desalination plant in southern Africa, the Erongo Desalination Plant has 9 years of continuous operation without a single Loss Time Injury.

“We are proud to be able to support the sustainability of the mining industry in the Erongo region, which is after all one of the major sources of employment for the Namibian people. We are prepared and ready to play an even bigger part in finding an overall solution that will ensure the most reliable and cost-effective water supply to the local industry, mines and populations,” said Hilifa Mbako, Managing Director of Orano Mining Namibia.