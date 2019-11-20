Air Namibia re-align its economy class on-board meal and beverage offerings – no more booze and hot beverages

National airline, Air Namibia will re-align its economy class on-board meal and beverage offerings on all flights of 2.5 hours, effective Friday, 22 November.

According to a statement issued, the new service offering in economy class will include: A “dry snack” option with juice, still or sparkling water will be offered in the place of hot meals previously served. This applies for all flights with a duration of 2.5 hours and less irrespective of the time of departure or aircraft type.

Air Namibia said that alcoholic beverages such as beer, wines, and spirits, as well as hot beverages such as tea and coffee, will not be on offer anymore, while the meal service options along with related beverage offerings currently served in business class will remain unchanged.

“The change is necessitated by the need for the airline taking a different approach to ensure that product, service levels and related economics of the value chain are matched,” they said, while they said that the service offering on our international route will remain unchanged.

Xavier Masule, Interim Chief Executive Officer said that this is one of the many initiatives Air Namibia is in the process of implementing for revenue enhancement and strategic cost management.

He added, “As a trendsetter in the region, the move is geared towards making our business operations more financially sustainable and to re-align with today’s realities. The business environment is changing very fast and this has a big impact on the aviation industry globally, requiring airlines to adapt”.

“Change and transformation are inevitable. This move will ensure sustainability for our national airline, the pride of Namibia and generations to come. What we are introducing is part of industry practices. Therefore, we call on our esteemed passengers and stakeholders to continue supporting Air Namibia,” said Paul Nakawa, Manager for Corporate Communications.