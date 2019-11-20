Pick n Pay signs contract to safely dispose of all its used cooking oil

Pick n Pay (Pnp) Namibia appointed and signed a contract with the Be Energy Efficient (BEE) Biofuel Manufacturing to safely dispose of all its used cooking oil.

Managing Director of BEE Biofuel Manufacturing, Bruce Salt said reusing cooking oil is common practice, but it can pose some serious health hazards, it is therefore ill advised to sell or supply used cooking oil for further consumption.

“In addition to having strange flavours and odours, reused, rancid oil contains cancer causing properties to both humans and animals, and it has been associated with an increased risk of stroke, atherosclerosis, elevated levels of LDL cholesterol, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and various liver diseases,” he added.

According to the manufacturer, they use all the used cooking oil in the production of non-food products, like, bio-diesel, soaps, compost in accordance with environmental regulations, with a valid certificate of Safe disposal.

“Up-cycling raw material, such as waste vegetable oil and waste animal oil and transforming it into renewable second generation bio-fuel, decreases the dependence on foreign fossil fuels,” he informed.

He said this means that they can bring innovative technologies and an unlimited supply of energy sources without damaging and polluting the environment.

“Product testing and development led to viable applications for the market that meets the needs of environmentally conscious clients who want to be ahead of global trends without sacrificing profit margins,” he highlighted.

Jost Pfafferott, Manager: Projects and Maintenance at PnP Namibia said they started testing the product, bio-diesel by BEE, in one of their stores in September and after one month of successful testing they started with roll-outs to other stores.

“This was followed by the first delivery of bio-diesel oil to PnP early in November in Okhandja, while the rest of the stores with diesel ovens will start ordering bio-diesel once the logistics have been finalised,” he explained.

Victory Moller, Marketing Manager at PnP Namibia said they are passionate about and committed to environmental sustainability, that is why this initiative speaks directly to their purpose of ‘Creating a future, Enhancing Life’.

“Through the safe disposal of used cooking oil from our store kitchens and turning it into something useful, we hope to in turn contribute to a safer and healthier environment, while at the same time supporting BEE a proudly Namibian establishment, passionate about environmental sustainability,” she added.

Caption: (l-r) Bruce Salt, Managing Director of BEE Biofuel Manufacturing, Victoria Moller, Marketing Manager and Jost Pfafferott, Manager: Projects and Maintenance at PnP.