Namibia edge Chad 2-1 in AFCON qualifiers

The Brave Warriors opened their 2021 African Cup of Nations campaign with a 2-1 win over Chad in qualifier played in Windhoek on Wednesday

The goals came courtesy of Peter Shalulile and Chris Katjiukua while Chad’s got their goal from Ezechiel Ndouasel.

The win by Namibia ensured them the top spot in Group A, which comprised of Chad, Mali, and Guinea.

The other two teams, Guinea and Mali will lock horns in their first game in Mali on Thursday.

“First half we struggled because we came through the middle and we couldn’t penetrate and after the break, we aimed to stretch them and it worked,” We build on this win and look forward,” Namibia’s Interim coach, Bobby Samaria said.

Namibia will now travel to Conacky to take on the hosts Guinea on Sunday for their second Group A-game.