SADC Electoral Observer Mission launch slated for next week

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission will be launched on 18 November ahead of the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections scheduled for 27 November.

The Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), Sibusiso Moyo, who is also Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, will officially launch the mission in Windhoek at the Country Club Hotel, a statement released this said.

In line with the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2015), the Electoral Commission of Namibia invited SADC to observe the upcoming elections in the country.

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s President, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation constituted the SEOM to observe the elections, the statement further said.

Meanwhile the SEOM activities will be coordinated from the Country Club Hotel, and its composition includes the SADC Organ Troika, SADC Electoral Advisory Council, SADC Secretariat and observers from SADC Member States.