Conrad Johannes and Jan-Eric Sack scoop Fabupharm Swakop Masters beach volleyball tournie

The Fabupharm Swakop Masters 2019 beach volleyball tournament of last weekend saw a massive turnout of around 90 athletes participating in 3 categories; 2-a-side Men’s, Social and 4-a-side Mixed. The 25 teams were playing to become the Fabupharm Swakop Masters 2019 champions.

The Men’s category, saw 10 teams, split between 2 groups, play pool matches with the top 2 teams from each group going directly into the semi-finals.

Group A, Bernhard Schurz and Stefanus Kangandjera dominated the group winning all their matches with the 2nd place team of Danilo von Ludwiger and Andriko Böhringer also advancing to the semi-finals.

In group B, it was a much tighter affair with 3 teams all winning 3 matches and losing 1, leaving it to points difference to decide who are the top 2 teams advancing to the semi-finals. With +66 points difference Conrad Johannes and Jan-Eric Sack finished top of the group and Panashe Chiguta and Mutasa finishing second.

The men’s final proved to be a great spectacle of beach volleyball skills and tactics from both teams and it took 3 sets to separate them with Conrad and Jan-Eric winning the tight match 2:1, 12:21, 21:14 & 15:10 to take the title of Fabupharm Swakop Master 2019 Men’s Champions.

The Social 2-a-side category was won by Philip Schulz and Janice Lohmann with Rosi Hennes and Almut Hoffmann second. Third were Hannah Reusch and Kudzai Chiguta.

In the Mixed 4-a-side category, Vega Two came first, followed by Smooth Operators and Vega One.

The 2019 final tournament is the Bank Windhoek Beach Bash Volleyball on 21 December 2019 at Dolphin Park Beach.

Caption: Second, first and third teams in the Men’s category of the Fabupharm Swakop Masters 2019 beach volleyball tournament.