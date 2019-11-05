Reigning Businesswoman of the year networks with the Economist Businesswomen Club

Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2017, Nangula Kauluma officially introduced, Hendrina Hango-Ndakola, Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 at the Economist Businesswomen Club networking breakfast held on Friday.

Hendrina, who made her first appearance at a Businesswomen breakfast said she is looking forward to working with the club to change lives, because her passion in life is to promote health and leave a foot print of health and wellness.

“We are created for something special, find that special thing and change lives and I am humbled and grateful for this platform and opportunity,” she said.

Guest speaker at the event, Head of Personal Banking at Standard Bank Rejoice Itembu spoke on the topic of “How woman rise: Bringing ‘you’ to the game and how we are blinded by behaviours that keep us stagnant.”

She told the ladies that their journeys are unique, therefore diversity and collaboration is important.

“Being authentic is all about bringing ‘You’ to the game, lead the team as ‘You’ and do not be afraid to bring the authentic ‘You’ to the game,” she reiterated.

She asked the question, what are the behaviours that hold you back? “Reluctance, to claim that work or achievement you have completed, we as women avoid using ‘I’ and rather we say me team did it, we overvalue our expertise by aiming to be perfect, but we need to understand that expertise will only take us so far, therefore it is by the power of connection, the power of confidence and the power of decision making, that we can move to greater heights,” she explained.

She highlighted that women tend to minimize their worth by the choice of their words. “We would rather us the words, ‘I just’, you are worthy, therefore make yourself look good and not smaller,” she emphasised

Rejoice advised the ladies to bring ‘you’ to the game because diversity makes the team more powerful and to surround yourself with people who motivate and help you and be that person for yourself and others.

The Club provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise, through planned networking, it aims to encourage the personal development and management skills of its members and to advance the standing and power of women.

Caption: (l-r) Nomvula Kondombolo-Kambinda, Head of Corporate Communication and Public Relations at Telecom Namibia, Nangula Kauluma, Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2017, Rejoice Itembu, Head of Personal Banking at Standard Bank Namibia, Hilja Eelu, Young Businesswoman of the Year 2019, Desere Lundon-Muller, Namibia Economist Businesswomen project organiser and Hendrina Hango-Ndakola, Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 at the Economist Businesswomen Club final breakfast for the year.