Bank Windhoek’s apple project raises N$2.5 million for the Cancer Association

Bank Windhoek handed over N$2.5 million to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) during the Banks annual Cancer Apple Project, which is in its 19th year.

Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer for Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at the hand over event Friday, said the number of Namibians diagnosed with cancer increases every year, therefore it stands to reason that funding to organisations such as CAN needs to be both continuous and consistent.

“The money raised is the result of many ordinary Namibians, each doing their little bit of good, because compassion and caring is what makes us human, love for our fellow human beings lies at the heart of who we really are as a nation,” she emphasised.

While an emotional Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said with the funds that they have received they, will and are, making sure that they provide quality services to patients and their families. “We screen people and while we treat them, we also treat them with dignity and in a human way,” he elaborated.

He said each apple that has been bought saves a life, which makes our dream a reality at CAN “When you buy the apple it is a fruit of hope that gives hope as well, because of these funds we can go out in remote areas and impact peoples lives more and more,” he added.

The theme for this year’s apple project was ‘More than an apple. It’s a fruit of hope’. The project aimed to create cancer awareness and raise funds for much needed support in the community.

Caption: (l-r) Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer for Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at Bank Windhoek, Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia and Bronwyn Moody, Head of CSI, Sponsorships and Events at Bank Windhoek revealing how much the 2019 Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project raised for the Cancer Association of Namibia.