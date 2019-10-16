Law Society calls on prospective law students to apply for bursaries for 2020

Calling for new applications for its bursary scheme, the Law Society of Namibia said this week it spends annually more than N$200,000 to sponsor the studies of Namibian law students at the University of Namibia and at South African universities.

The deadline for applications for law studies in 2020 is 15 November 2019.

The Law Society said its bursary scheme is part of its policy to promote the training of law students for entry into the profession. All applicants are screened by the Society’s Standing Committee on Bursaries who then recommends the most appropriate candidates.

The Law Society is supported financially by the Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund and the Legal Practitioners Trust to award nine bursaries every year. New bursaries are awarded as existing bursary recipients complete their studies.

The current recipients are Cara Allen, Winnie Katjiuongua, Lahja Nangolo, and Ethan Sipapela, all studying for the LLB degree at the University of Namibia. Bursary recipients Cornelia Hausiku and Victoria Naunyango are studying at Rhodes University and the University of South Africa respectively.

The new recipients of bursaries for the current academic year are Uzapo Kahuikee, Tjiunavio Kambako and Charmandy Kandjima, all first year LLB students at the University of Namibia.