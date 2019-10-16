China to pilot “5G+Industrial Internet” first in auto manufacturing, electronic information

Beijing — China is expected to pilot the “5G + Industrial Internet” first in fields such as automobile manufacturing and electronic information, the Xinhua-run Economic Information Daily quoted industry insiders as saying on 21 October .

Relevant departments will strengthen policy guidance, accelerate the transformation and upgrading of industrial Internet networks, and increase support in pilot demonstrations and cultivation of solution providers to create good environment for development of the “5G + Industrial Internet”. As a matter of fact, in 2017, State Council, China’s cabinet, issued a guideline to develop the industrial Internet by Internet + advanced manufacturing industry.

Subsequently, a series of policy documents such as an action plan for the industrial Internet development were rolled out.

Some analysts said that the industrial Internet will become the main area for the 5G commercial use. The new industrial Internet products, new models and new formats based on 5G technology will significantly reduce operating costs, improve production efficiency, and optimize manufacturing resource allocation.

However, there are some challenges for the integration of 5G and industrial Internet, such as insufficient cross-industry integration, fragmentation of industrial application

scenarios, and unclear business models, according to Xu Xiaolan, head of the China

Industrial Internet Research Institute.

It is learned that at present, more than 20 provinces, regions and municipalities have unveiled their policies for the industrial Internet development. For example, Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province has recently launched the collection of the pilot “5G + Industrial Internet” applications.

It will also organize basic communication operators, equipment vendors and system integration solution providers to support the construction of pilot projects. Meanwhile, Liaoning Province in northeast China has made it clear to build China-Germany Equipment Manufacturing. (Belt & Road Weekly Vol.4 No.40).