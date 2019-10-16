Brave Warriors to clash with Chipolopolo in Dr. Hage Geingob Cup

The Brave Warriors will face Zamibia’s Chipolopolo in the sixth edition of the Dr. Hage Geingob Cup on 9 November at the Sam Nujoma Stadium..

The announcement was made this week when the event was launched at the Namibia Breweries Headquarters in Windhoek.

Speaking at the event, in a statement read on his behalf, Minister of Youth and Sports Erastus Uutoni says the Cup represents great hope for the Brave Warriors in their quest for international dominance.

“This achievement obviously demonstrates the intensity of the Dr. Hage Geingob Cup and the effect it has on both playing and technical staff. One can therefore proudly say that this Cup has met its continental objective of exporting local talent into other avenues,” he added.

Uutoni added that “this international teams, especially the Zambian team is well documented and having lost to them as we qualified for the AFCON finals earlier this year, the encounter on 9 November, will indeed be fierce as ever and in the spirit of brotherhood and fair play”.

Echoing his words is the Chairlady of the Normalization Committee for the Namibia Football Assoction Hilda Basson-Namundjebo who rejoice on the exploits of the Brave Warriors thus far.

“The team has managed to qualify for the CHAN finals against all odds just like we did when we qualified for the 2019 AFCN finals despite losing in Zambia and that something special what we have can always pop up and on 9 November, our boys will be ready to replicate that form and defend the Cup in honor of our President” Basson-Namundjebo said.

Zambian High Commissioner to Namibia Stella Libongani relish the encounter and promises that Zambia will come and make it a spectacle whilst calling for the two countries to continue the good relationships.

“I hereby express our sincere appreciation for being chosen to participate at this year’s edition. I’m confident that this cup is another chance for us to consolidate our relationships. It is without doubt that our people have benefited from interactions between the two countries, especially the two football Associations. I assure you that Chipolopolo will honor this invitation and give their opponents a good run for the Cup”, Libongani states.

Daisry Mathias, Dr. Geingob’s Adviser on Youth Matters and Enterprise Development, represented the President and officially launched the 2019 Dr. Hage Geingob Cup.

“Lets’ play the ball not the man. Let’s focus on issues and not personalities. The tournament levels has evolved from club level to national teams and that is increases the intensity. The attendance have also grown over the years and we appreciate the role of the media as well. We as continue to grow this tournament and foster national unity, all of your continue partnership remains vital to this tournament. Let us continue more chances for young Namibians to excel in sports. To the national team, play to win, what you did last year last week do it again against Zambia”, Mathias said.

The sponsors, apart from Tafel Lager/ NBL and MTC include Air Namibia and Huawei, NWR and NAMCOR.

The cost of tickets bought beforehand are N$20 each from Web-tickets Namibia at all Pick n Pay’s country wide and at Football House in Katutura.