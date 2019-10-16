MultiChoice reveals two feature films produced by students

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) introduced two original feature films, Savannah Skies and The Painting, produced entirely by the MTF Academy’s Class of 2018.

The Painting was broadcast on 18 October at 21:00, while Savannah Skies will be broadcast on 25 October at 21:00 on DStv’s Zambezi Magic channel 162.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Stanley Simataa said the interest exhibited by MultiChoice in developing Africa’s creative industry and the willingness the business shows, is a key endeavour that will harness the potential for growth within the Namibian film industry, whilst showing positive economic contribution through job creation, cultural transformation and social development.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia said the journey of MTF Class of 2018 turned out to be one of magnificnet transformation for students and the industry alike.

“It was rewarding for me to see how determined and aspirational our Namibians were when they shared their experiences with our 2019 intake and we are proud of Esther Beukes, Toivo Ashivudhi and Sally Jason for the wonderful stories they were able to tell through the two showcased films,” he added.

Caption: (l-r) Esther Beukes, MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy’s Class of 2018, Roger Gertze, MultiChoice Managing Director, Toivo Ashivudhi, MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy’s Class of 2018, Stanley Simataa, Minster of Information and Communication Technology and Sally Jason, MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy’s Class of 2018 at the exclusive screening of the films.