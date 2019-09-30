Scribes get rewarded for their work

The Editors’ Forum of Namibia (EFN) awarded 10 journalists and broadcasters awards for journalism excellence, last week at Safari Hotel and Conference Centre.

Safa Al Ahmad, multi award winning journalist gave the keynote address of the awards which were held in honour of Jamal Khashoggi, the slain Saudi Arabian investigative journalist.

Nomhle Kangootui won the Journalist of the Year Award after her story for the Namibian on hepatitis E and how communities in Katutura are dealing with this sanitation related disease won the hearts of the judges.

The other winners; Mathias Haufiku, was recognised for his investigative work, Catherine Sasman, won the Agriculture and Environment Award, Lazarus Amukeshe, Shinovene Immanuel and George Turner for the Business and Innovation Category, Tuyeimo Haidula for community journalist and health and social welfare award and Jana Smith, won the education award.

Winning the Podcast Journalism Award was Kristy Watermeyer, Isai Sipunga, won the Videography Award, Sheefeni Nicodemus won the Sport Award and Hesron Kapanga won the Photojournalism Award.

The Awards were adjudicated by Estelle de Bruyn, a veteran journalist and broadcaster, Emily Brown, a senior lecturer in the Communication Department at the University of Science and Technology and Nevaji Madanhire, a season editor and print journalist in Zimbabwe who is now a private journalism trainer.

Caption: (l-r)Shinovene Immanuel, NomhleKangootui and Sheefeni Nicodemus, from The Namibian Newspaper, all won big at the Journalism Awards.