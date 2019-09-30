Learners absorb skills, knowledge of feeding and judging stud animals on the farms – 17-year-old clinches first-prize

Leonise Human, a 17-year-old learner from Gobabis Gymansium scored a stunning 98% in the judging of male and female simmentaler breeds in the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition, hosted last week at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show.

Human was awarded with an N$30,000 cash prize, followed by Henry Mudge Jnr and Juri Krafft, who scooped up second and third prize, winning N$20000 and N$1 000, respectively.

The prizes will go to the winning learner’s school fees and other necessities they will need in terms of their educational expenses.

Bank Windhoek in collaboration with Feedmaster and the winning learner’s schools will administer the distribution of the money on behalf of the learners.

“The competition was tough, but we are happy with the outcome of this first of a kind competition. The children gave their best and we are proud of everyone who participated,” said Feedmaster’s David Krause.

The aim of the initiative was to provide school learners between grades 9 to 11, with the skills and knowledge of feeding and judging stud animals on the farm and in show rings, specifically the simbrah and simmentaler cattle breeds.

“Bank Windhoek’s partnership with Feedmaster is to create a platform to develop and provide the youth with exposure to this field of agriculture, which is very crucial to a country’s welfare and development. We would like to carry this message to the youth and inform them that there is a career in agriculture. As a Namibian Bank, we believe that, by investing in the Namibian youth, we are investing in the future of Namibia. Congratulations to the winners and everyone that took part,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate and Social Investment, Bronwyn Moody.

Participating schools were Elnatan, Gobabis Gymnasium, Windhoek High School, Windhoek Afrikaans Private School, Windhoek Gymnasium, M&K Gertze High School, Dr. Lemmer High School, The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule, Agri College, Grootfontein High School, Tsumeb Gymnasium, Etosha Secondary School, Outjo Private School, Educate Otjiwarongo, Otjiwarongo High School and the German Private School Otjiwarongo.

Caption: Bronwyn Moody from Bank Windhoek, Leonise Human the winner of the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition and David Krause from Feedmaster.