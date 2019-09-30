TransNamib transports 1000 tons of drought relief cargo

Rail operator, TransNamib has managed to move about 1000 tons of drought relief cargo from the Port of Walvis Bay to inland destinations within the country.

According to TransNamib’s Acting Commercial & Marketing Executive, Namvula Ankama, the drought relief cargo is being transported to the various stations and regions within the country over a period of time.

“Thus, as part of our custom made product to our customers, TransNamib packs and delivers this cargo within its own containers which is then dispatched at stations and returned from customer premises within the shortest period of time,” Ankama said.

Ankama added that TransNamib is well positioned to handle and transport bulk commodities such as these, as it provides rail service on a network of more than 2,400 kilometres within the country in order to serve the nation and beyond.

The drought relief programme forms part of the government’s efforts to support the current drought challenges faced in the country as spearheaded by the Prime Minister’s Office.