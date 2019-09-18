Select Page

Germany commits additional N$2.5 billion to assist with development

At the intergovernmental negotiations, which took place from 17 to 18 September in Berlin, the German government committed to provide additional support of approximately N$2.5 billion to further support the economic, social and ecological development of Namibia.

This commitment also includes the assistance for drought relief and increasing climate resilience of approximately N$160 million, which was already announced by the Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Gerhard Müller during his visit to Namibia.

According to statement from the German Embassy, Germany also promised Namibia further support for the planning, financing and monitoring of the implementation of the its sustainable development goals.

Within financial cooperation both parties also agreed on the expansion of the existing credit line to the Development Bank of Namibia for climate relevant infrastructure, among others for projects in the energy, water and transport sector.

Targeting the constraints for a reliable and climate-resilient water supply of Windhoek, also immediate action to accelerate the cooperation for a secure water supply of Windhoek was agreed.

Since the independence of Namibia, Germany has so far supported the economic, social and ecological development of the country with approximately N$19.2 billion.

Caption: Delegates at the intergovernmental negotiations, which took place from 17 to 18 September in Berlin. (Photo by Embassy of Germany).

 

