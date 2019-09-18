Select Page

Princess of Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka to headline the Windhoek Jazz Festival

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced, that the legendary South African songstress, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, will be the main attraction, for the 8th Windhoek Jazz Festival scheduled for 2 November at the Independence Stadium.

Gates will open at 12:00, with lucky draw prizes up for grabs for early birds who enter between 12:00 and 14:00, while tickets are available for N$250 until 14:00 at Computicket and at the gate, but after 14:00 tickets will be sold for N$300.

The City said a mix of local artist including Rose Black and the Ugly Createurs were also selected to perform during one of the biggest social events on the Namibian entertainment calendar.

Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, Member of Parliament said the Jazz music genre in Namibia possesses some of our most talented entertainers. “Therefore it continues to be a growing brand and testimony to this is the interest shown by the public over the years, therefore the hosting of the Festival continues to contribute to the establishment of Windhoek’s status as a diverse, vibrant and artist friendly city,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the City Mayor, Councilor Teckla Uwanga, confirmed their commitment to the event and said it promotes the City as a progressive city, a destination for world class entertainment, of innovation through cultural diversity and exciting investment opportunities as Namibia’s gateway to endless opportunities.

Arts to who will be performing at the Festival are Allistaire and the Swingers Jazz Band, Rose Black, FuJazz Band, William Petersen, Sean K, Dan Shout Quartet, The Ugly Creatures, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Vusi Nova, Garth Taylor and Ceicero Lee.

 

