Namibia Film Week kicks off

The Namibia Film week kicked off Saturday at various locations in Windhoek and will conclude on 28 September.

The film week is conducted to promote local films while affording members of the public an opportunity to vote for their favourite film or music video in the 2019 Namibian Theatre and Film Awards slated for 5 October.

Throughout the 8-day period, the Film Commission will screen all films submitted into the 2019 Film and Theatre Awards, to give every entry a fair chance and be judged by the public, whether it was nominated for the awards or not.

“The main reason really is to allow for a public voice in their choice of film to take that category (Audience Choice Award) on the night of the awards. The Namibia Film Commission feels this allows members of the public to watch all their films of interest as well as to understand how and why films were judged by an independent film jury,” Nicola Muranda from the Film Commission said.

The Audience Choice Award category requires members of the physically attend the Film Week, watch their choice of film and then cast their vote.

Muranda further added that while the Film Commission acknowledges that audiences outside Windhoek might be excluded from physically attending the Film Week to cast their vote due to distance, it is a fair alternative to the SMS route.

Tickets to the Film Week are N$20 (General) and N$10 (Students & Pensioners). Students are required to have a valid student card.

Caption: Film Week schedule.