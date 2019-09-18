Livestock producers get lifeline – Meat Board donates N$6 million to national disaster fund

The Meat Board of Namibia recently donated N$ 6 miillion to the National Disaster Fund to relieve livestock producers of the impact of what may be the worst drought in history.

In her remarks at the event held this week Chairperson of the Meat Board, speech, Patricia Gurubes said it is is estimated that the marketing of approximately 7500 head of cattle and 37500 head of small stock could be assisted with the amount donated.

According to her the donation funds were approved in accordance with the mandate of the Meat Board of Namibia as provided for by the Meat Industry Act of 1981 which is to promote the interests of the meat industry of Namibia both in and outside Namibia.

“The funds thus need to be used for the payment of Livestock Marketing Incentives – one of the drought mitigating measures approved by Cabinet,” she added.

According to her the role and functions of the Meat Board of Namibia is to promote a conducive environment for the sustainable production, market growth and diversification of livestock, meat and meat products.

“In line with the mandate, recent activities of the Meat Board of Namibia are assisting the Directorate Veterinary Services, financially to maintain export markets, to draft protocols to move beef from north of the Veterinary Cordon fence to south of the Veterinary Cordon fence – an important step to develop the local market for beef produced from north of the Veterinary Cordon Fence, to repair the Veterinary Fence and Namibia Botswana Border fence, assisting the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry with the recommissioning of the Katima Mulilo export abattoir, etc.,” she added.

Meanwhile, she said the Board has since extended its appreciation to Cabinet to suspend the Sheep Marketing Scheme for one year and is embracing, together with the industry the opportunity provided for by Cabinet to come forward with solutions to maximally add value within the country.

Caption: Meat Board of Namibia Chairperson hands over the ceremonial cheque to the Right Honourable Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.