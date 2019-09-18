Select Page

FlyWestair to connect passengers from Eros Airport to Cape Town International

FlyWestair Aviation’s new scheduled passenger airline, this week introduced a new international route between Eros Airport in Windhoek and Cape Town, South Africa, scheduled to commence on 7 October.

The route will be operated four days per week, according to the airline, which stated that the flights, are scheduled for twice a day every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and once on Sunday, will connect passengers from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Cape Town InternationalAirport, with a stopover in Oranjemund.

FlyWestair also announced the introduction of scheduled flights departing from Eros Airport in Windhoek to both Oranjemund and Ondangwa.

“The Oranjemund schedule includes flights every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to and from. The Ondangwa route connects passengers between Windhoek and Ondangwa two times per day, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and once on Sunday,” they added.

Westair Aviation has been operating as an official scheduled passenger airline, with flights to various destinations within the country and the sub-region, under the brand name FlyWestair since June 2019.

Meanwhile additional destinations that will be introduced in future will include Walvis Bay and Johannesburg with scheduled start dates being early 2020.

 

