O&L Leisure employees secure a 6% wage increase for the next three years

Sep 17, 2019

O&L Leisure, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List Group last week signed a substantive wage agreement with the Tourism and Allied Workers Union of Namibia (TAWUN) on behalf of the bargaining unit (Grades 1 – 5), for the next three years.

For the period 01 July 2019 to 30 June 2022, O&L Leisure employees (Chobe Water Villas, Strand Hotel Swakopmund, Mokuti Etosha Lodge and Midgard Country Estate) will receive increases which equate to an average of 6% over the next three years.

The agreement also includes a 13th cheque (bonus) during the month of December for each affected year.

“I am extremely appreciative in the way both parties handled the negotiations and owned the process. They set the example of being true O&L ambassadors – a joint effort by all resulting in a breakthrough outcome! Our Vision 2025 Breakthrough Strategy is our new aspiration to realise the dreams of O&L in pursuit of our purpose ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’. With the negotiations signed and sealed for the next three years, we can exert our passion and energy in making vision 2025 a reality for all our people,” O&L Leisure Human Capital Manager, Vivian Kaposambo.

TAWUN president, Benhalt Petrus: “Taking the current economic climate and challenges into account, we are pleased with how negotiations went, and our members are very happy with what was concluded for the next three years.”

Caption: (standing), F.L.T.R – Sebastiaan Sansindi (Shop Steward: Chobe Water Villas); Lydia Pujatura (Shop Steward: Mokuti Etosha Lodge); Peter Thomas (Shop Steward: Midgard Country Estate), and Marusca Goliath (O&L Organizational Development & Employee Engagement Practitioner. Front row (sitting), F.L.T.R – Pamela Silwer (Shop Steward: Strand Hotel Swakopmund); Taaty Malima (TAWUN representative); Vivian Kaposambo (O&L Leisure Human Capital Manager), and Johannes Kangandjera (O&L Group Manager: Human Capital).

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

